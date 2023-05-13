Adityanath thanks people for forming 'triple-engine' govt in Uttar Pradesh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on Saturday on the party's massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a "triple-engine government" in the state.

"Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government," he added.

The chief minister also said congratulated the people on forming a triple-engine government in the state.

Adityanath had led the campaign for the urban local body polls, holding several election meetings across the state. During the campaign, he had repeatedly urged voters to add a third wheel to the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP was set for huge victory in the ULB polls with a clean sweep in mayoral elections.

