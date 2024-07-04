Agniveer controversy explained: From Rahul Gandhi's claim to Army response

Agniveer Vayu trainees march during their 'Combined Passing Out Parade' at Tambaram Air Force Station, in Chennai, Saturday, June 1, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

The Agniveer scheme faced fresh accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, prompting the Indian Army to post a clarification on the news. The scheme, since 2022, has been the centre of controversy with many protests demanding the government to rollback the scheme. Here is a look at the Agniveer scheme, its criticisms, and the latest disputes.

What is the Agniveer scheme? The Agniveer or Agnipath scheme, announced in June 2022, recruits soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a four-year contract, with 25 per cent retained for a further 15 years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What are the key features of the scheme?

Short-term service: It recruits young people to serve in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for a short duration of four years.

Eligibility: The scheme targets young individuals in the age group of 17.5 to 21 years.

Training and employment: Recruits undergo rigorous training and serve in various capacities within the armed forces during their tenure.

Benefits: After completing their service, Agniveers receive a financial package which includes a lump sum payment and benefits. Additionally, they are provided with skills and experience that can help in future employment opportunities.

Permanent enrollment: A certain percentage of Agniveers may be absorbed into the regular armed forces based on their performance and the needs of the military.

Pension and gratuity: Unlike traditional recruitment, Agniveers are not entitled to a pension but receive a significant severance package at the end of their service.

Why are people against the Agniveer scheme?

The scheme, since its launch has drawn severe criticism, as many feel it jeopardises the future of those enrolling in the scheme more than it helps them. Especially, as the scheme prior to Agniveer, provided a 15-year enrollment period.

Critics argue that the four-year tenure does not provide long-term job security for recruits, leaving them uncertain about their future after their service ends. Additionally, Agniveers do not receive pensions, which is seen as a major drawback for those seeking long-term employment and financial stability.

There are also concerns about the limited scope for utilising the skills and training received during the four-year tenure in civilian jobs, which might not match the level of training provided by the armed forces. This may also impact their ability to find long-term employment both in and outside of the armed forces.

The scheme might impact the morale of the soldiers, knowing that their service is temporary and not on par with the regular forces in terms of career progression and benefits. Some defence experts worry that a short-term service model could affect the overall effectiveness and professionalism of the armed forces.

This could also exacerbate the problem of youth unemployment by adding a large number of individuals to the job market every year, after their four-year tenure ends.

Protests and Opposition uproar on Agniveer

Following the announcement of the Agniveer scheme in June 2022, there were widespread protests across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal, have criticised the scheme, fearing it jeopardises the future of many youths and diminishes the fighting spirit of the forces. They demand the government scrap the scheme.

The scheme also became a key electoral point in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who was Agniveer Ajay?

Ajay Kumar was a 23-year-old Agniveer, martyred in line of duty due to a land mine explosion on January 18 in Jammu and Kashmir. His death stirred controversy, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of lying about the Rs 1 crore compensation.

Intervening in Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the government provides Rs 1 crore compensation to families of Agniveers who die in the line of duty.



Rahul Gandhi responded to the defence minister’s claims, stating, “Rajnath Singh has an opinion and I have an opinion but Agniveers know the truth. Agniveers know what they have to face.”

Rahul Gandhi accuses Defence Ministry of lying

Following Singh’s assertion, Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account demanding an apology from the Defence Minister, citing Kumar’s father’s claim of not receiving compensation. He stated that Rajnath Singh had “lied” to the Parliament in his remarks about the Rs 1 crore compensation.



“In reply, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, before Lord Shiva’s photo, lied to the country, its armed forces and Agniveers about compensation,” Gandhi said.





लेकिन रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शहीद अग्निवीर के परिवार को सहायता मिलने के बारे में संसद में झूठ बोला।



उनके झूठ पर शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह के पिता जी ने खुद सच्चाई बताई है।



रक्षा मंत्री को संसद, देश, सेना और शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह जी के… सत्य की रक्षा हर धर्म का आधार है!लेकिन रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शहीद अग्निवीर के परिवार को सहायता मिलने के बारे में संसद में झूठ बोला।उनके झूठ पर शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह के पिता जी ने खुद सच्चाई बताई है।रक्षा मंत्री को संसद, देश, सेना और शहीद अग्निवीर अजय सिंह जी के… pic.twitter.com/H2odxpfyOO July 3, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reshared Rahul Gandhi’s video, stating, “The BJP is insulting the sacrifice of the families who gave up their sons for the country by telling lies. Is this the nationalism of BJP? The prime minister should apologise to the public for lying to the country and insulting the martyrs.”





प्रधानमंत्री को देश से झूठ बोलने और… विपक्ष की तरफ से राहुल गांधी जी ने अग्निवीर का मुद्दा उठाया तो भाजपा सरकार ने संसद में झूठ बोला। जिन परिवारों ने अपने बेटों को देश पर कुर्बान कर दिया, भाजपा झूठ बोलकर उनके बलिदान और शहादत का अपमान कर रही है। क्या यही है भाजपा का राष्ट्रवाद?प्रधानमंत्री को देश से झूठ बोलने और… pic.twitter.com/2zpxdEXX0w July 3, 2024 Defence Minister’s response to Rahul Gandhi Rajnath Singh refuted Gandhi’s claims, urging him not to “mislead Parliament”. Singh highlighted that the Agnipath scheme, which recruits youths for four years with a potential extension for 25 per cent of them, is similar to recruitment schemes in countries like the US and UK. He emphasised the thorough consultation process before implementing the scheme.

Indian Army clarifies that Agniveer Ajay received Rs 98.39 lakh

In a post on X, the Indian Army clarified that Ajay Kumar’s family has already received Rs 98.39 lakh out of the total Rs 1.65 crore due. The remaining Rs 67 lakh will be paid after the final account settlement and due police verification.

“Certain posts on the social media have brought out that compensation hasn’t been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full military honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid Rs 98.39 lakh,” the Army said.





Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.



It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme… *CLARIFICATION ON EMOLUMENTS TO AGNIVEER AJAY KUMAR*Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme… pic.twitter.com/yMl9QhIbGM July 3, 2024

The Army emphasised its commitment to honouring the sacrifices of its soldiers and ensuring timely payment of emoluments to their next of kin. The Army stated, “The total amount will be Rs 1.65 cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers.” Insurance vs compensation

Shortly after the Army's clarification netizens raised claims that the amount received by the family would not constitute "compensation" paid by the government, but would be an insurance payout.

Breaking down the Rs 98.39 lakh, one X user wrote, "Rs 50 lakhs paid by the SBI as Claim towards Group Insurance payable to all SBI Govt Salary Account holders and 48 lakhs from Army Gp Insurance."

The compensation mentioned by the Govt as paid to the Agniveer's family includes, hold your breath, Rs. 50 lakhs paid by the SBI as Claim towards Group Insurance payable to all SBI Govt Salary Account holders and 48 lakhs from Army Gp Insurance. — Chandru (@ChandrusWeb) July 4, 2024

Users in the comment section argued whether insurance payout should be considered compensation by the government.

Additionally, netizens questioned why the Agniveer's father would claim that they received no money from the government. This distinction between compensation and insurance payout may explain the contradicting statement made in the Lok Sabha and then on social media by politicians.

"In my view, Govt must never include insurance claims paid as death compensation to any soldier," the same user said.

Another retired Army officer, shared a image of the coverage plans and benefits between a Sepoy and the Agniveer, stating, "Equal work but not equally paid. Especially when Risk is same."