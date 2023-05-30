close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ajit Pawar praises new Parliament building, suggests MPs work for people

"Now in this new building, everyone shall work as per the constitution and resolve the issues of common people, everyone shall take part in it," he said

ANI Politics
Ajit Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday praised the inauguration of the new parliament building and suggested the Members of Parliament (MPs) to come together and work for the common people of the country and resolve their issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the country on Sunday after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

"Without seeing the inauguration of the New Parliament building from a political angle, I want to state that we all know Britishers had made their Parliament (old building), which is being 75 years from now. Many states have made their assembly houses after independence. Maharashtra also made a new assembly building after 1980 and in fact, currently, there is a discussion among us that there should be a new assembly building in Maharashtra," Pawar said while talking to the reporters in Mahrashtra's Pune.

Comparing the country's population when the old Parliament building was built to the current population of the nation, Pawar said that with the increasing population, people's representation would also increase and he personally feel that this new building was needed.

"Taking the population of the nation into consideration when the old building of parliament was built, we were 35 crore people in India and now we are at 135 crores. Accordingly, people's representation would also increase so looking at this factor despite having a connection with the old building, I personally feel this new building was needed," he said.

Ajit Pawar also praised the speed of construction of the building and said," The building was built in record time. The construction work was going on even in the Covid time and finally, we have got a good Parliament building. Now in this new building, everyone shall work as per the constitution and resolve the issues of common people, everyone shall take part in it.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Polluting children's minds through texts, lessons unacceptable: K'taka CM

FM Sitharaman calls Rahul Gandhi's remarks over China policy shameful

Goa plans to adopt 'best' practices of three other BJP-ruled state

AAP criticises Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy incident, questions priorities

'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ajit pawar Parliament MPs

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Goa plans to adopt 'best' practices of three other BJP-ruled state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
2 min read

AAP criticises Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy incident, questions priorities

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Road to 2024: BJP reaches out to allies amid Opposition's unity push

BJP
4 min read

Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
2 min read

Most Popular

Road to 2024: BJP reaches out to allies amid Opposition's unity push

BJP
4 min read

'No corruption harge against Modi govt in last 9 yrs', says Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
2 min read

Manish Sisodia generated Rs 622.67 cr POC in Excise Policy scam: ED

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
2 min read

Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Union minister Kishan

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy
2 min read

Nine years of Modi govt: Cong Prez Kharge accuses BJP of 'looting' people

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon