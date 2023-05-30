close

AAP criticises Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy incident, questions priorities

"The L-G is so busy encroaching upon the powers of the Arvind Kejriwal government that he has forgotten his responsibility to protect the women of Delhi," AAP said

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday criticised Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena over the Shahbad Dairy incident in which a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

AAP spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, questioned the priorities of the L-G following the incident.

In connection with the incident, the police have arrested 20-year-old youth, Sahil.

Sahil, who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death on Sunday evening, was arrested from Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday.

Sahil is a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy area.

He stabbed the girl more than 20 times and also hit her with a boulder.

Criticising the Lt. Governor, Kakkar said: "The L-G is so busy encroaching upon the powers of the Arvind Kejriwal government that he has forgotten his responsibility to protect the women of Delhi."

She also said the L-G had never visited any police station.

"I request the L-G to inform the people of Delhi about how many police stations he has visited. This data should be made public by his office. It is evident that he has not taken his job of ensuring the safety of women seriously, and therefore, he needs to resign immediately," she said.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said that the law and order situation had deteriorated under the L-G.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

