In the picturesque 20-km drive from Vijayawada to Amaravati, verdant farmlands beckon outsiders. Yet, as one approaches Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, a different reality unfolds. Once envisioned as a modern metropolis with skyscrapers and greenfield infrastructure inspired by Singapore, Amaravati now stands abandoned, overrun by wild shrubs and unfinished buildings.



The landscape of Amaravati is dotted with unfinished edifices: Skeletal frames of ministerial bungalows, judges’ residences, government offices, and numerous other structures lie in varying stages of incompleteness. Reports indicate that 69 Union and state government institutions and 61 private institutions were under construction, their progress halted.