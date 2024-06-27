Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amid desk thumping, PM Modi introduces council of ministers in Rajya Sabha

The prime minister had introduced his council of ministers in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha, amid clapping and thumping of desks.
The prime minister had introduced his council of ministers in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I have great pleasure to introduce Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, who has been sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after a gap of six decades," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced amid thumping of desks and applause.
He then asked the the prime minister for the introduction of the ministers.
Leader of the House JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.
Thursday was the first day of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha. The House met after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.
The President's address was also tabled in Rajya Sabha. The House will pass a Motion of Thanks on the President's address after a discussion.
Topics : Narendra Modi Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha India Prime Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon