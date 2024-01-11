AP HC grants bail to TDP chief Naidu in Inner Ring Road, 2 other cases

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in the Fibernet scam case

Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to former CM N Chandrababu Naidu in three cases including the Inner Ring Road case, Liquor case and Sand Policy case.

The High Court ordered Naidu to cooperate with the investigation of the case.

The Court also ordered not to mention matters related to the case anywhere in public meetings and media platforms.

In May 2022, the CID registered an FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an Inner Ring Road in Amaravati.

Earlier in November, the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case.

Naidu was under 53 days of judicial custody and the interim bail was granted for four weeks.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to political turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held based on false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in the Fibernet scam case.

The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.