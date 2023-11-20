Sensex (-0.21%)
Andhra HC grants bail to Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam case

The interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till Nov 28

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted regular bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.
The court converted Naidu's four-week interim medical bail into absolute bail and ordered the former chief minister's release on regular bail.
"The interim bail granted to A37 (Naidu) dated October 31 is made absolute, and the petitioner (Naidu) is ordered to be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him," the court said in its order.
However, the interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to the Skill Development Corporation scam case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till November 28.
The High Court said these conditions will be relaxed from November 29.
Further, the court directed Naidu to produce his medical reports to the Special Court in Vijayawada on or before November 28 instead of submitting them to the Superintendent of Rajamahendravaram central prison.
Earlier on November 16, following lengthy arguments in this case by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Sudhakar Reddy for the Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra on behalf of Naidu, the court reserved its judgement.
Naidu recently underwent cataract surgery at L V Prasad Hospital in Hyderabad.
He was arrested on September 9 and released on interim medical bail on October 31, which is now made regular.
Naidu was arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Skill development Scam

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

