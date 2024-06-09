Business Standard
Atishi seeks emergency meeting with LG Saxena over water situation in Delhi

"Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi is the representative of the Central Govt. Will be requesting him to intervene and resolve the situation," she said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday said she has sought time from Lt Governor V K Saxena for an emergency meeting over the "inadequate" amount of water being released by Haryana through the Munak Canal, one of the primary sources of potable water for the national capital.
In a post on X, the minister said Delhi is supposed to receive 1,050 cusecs of water from the canal but it has reduced to only 840 cusecs.
"Have sought time from the Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal.
"Delhi is supposed to receive 1050 cusecs of water from the Munak Canal via the CLC and DSB sub-canals. However, this has reduced to 840 cusecs. 7 Water Treatment Plants are dependent on this water. If the amount of water does not increase today, then the water situation across Delhi will worsen in 1-2 days," she said in the post.
Amid rising temperatures, Delhi has been facing a water shortage.
"Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi is the representative of the Central Govt. Will be requesting him to intervene and resolve the situation," she said.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

