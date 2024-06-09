Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi to attend Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra CM on June 12

Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11:27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport

narendra modi,lok sabha,election,bjp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12, an official said on Saturday.
Modi is set to be sworn-in as prime minister at ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor (S Abdul Nazeer) and other eminent people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony (of Naidu)," Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said in a statement.
Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11:27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as CM on June 12 morning: Andhra CMO
The chief secretary reviewed the arrangements being made for the ceremony and directed officials to make foolproof preparations.
Several VVIPs are expected to arrive at the Gannavaram airport.
Senior IAS officer PS Padhyumna has been appointed as the state coordinator for the swearing-in ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon