'Auctioning' democracy: Sena (UBT) slams Modi govt's privatisation policy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday slammed the privatisation policy of the Narendra Modi government and accused it "auctioning" democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony and the rule of law.

If this wasn't enough, the government was also planning to privatise some public sector banks, claimed an editorial in 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Referring to reports in a section of media about a committee being set up to review privatisation of banks, the Marathi daily said even if the entire issue is still in process, it is "confirmed" that some banks will be privatised.

'It is being said that some government companies and public sector undertakings are suffering losses and have become white elephant for the government. There is some truth in these claims. But, the Modi government hasn't been transparent in its privatisation moves," the Marathi daily claimed.

Whatever was earned in the last seven decades was being privatised under the garb of "navsanjivani', it further claimed.

"The face of the Modi government is dangerous as it is auctioning democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony, rule of law and now banks will be added,' the editorial alleged.

Also Read Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai First time, non-Thackeray holds Shiv Sena reins, CM Shinde is chief leader Be ready for polls; show thief sting of honeybees: Uddhav tells supporters Thackeray faction's ex-corporators camp outside Shiv Sena office at BMC HQ 97% MLAs crorepatis in Karnataka's new Assembly, 55% have criminal records LIVE: Rijiju loses Law min, Arjun Ram Meghwal gets MoS independent charge In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi AAP dissolves all units in Maha barring Mumbai in a bid to revamp party Amid political row, Hindu Mahasabha activists 'purify' Trimbakeshwar Temple

The Centre in December last year said it will take a view on privatisation of public sector banks after consultation with the departments and regulator concerned.