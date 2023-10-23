close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

"The beautification of the Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai where the 'shivling' is kept," he added

Jyotiraditya Scindia

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Manas Bhawan in Phool Bagh, Gwalior, offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.
He wished for the progress of Madhya Pradesh and the country.
Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "I wish that our values and principles prevail and our state and the country keep moving forward. May the country also progress spiritually."
On the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Civil Aviation Minister said when invaders plundered Varanasi, empresses Ahilya Bai Holkar and Baiza Bai preserved Kashi.
"The beautification of the Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai where the 'shivling' is kept. In the establishment of Kashi, Ahilya Bai Holkar played a very important role. The Marathas have an umbilical cord with Hinduism. The community has been known to preserve the Hindu faith since the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."
The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 125th foundation day of Scindia School at Gwalior in MP

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

Rajasthan's financial, economic landscape resembles a desert mirage

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Varanasi

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon