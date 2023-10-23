Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Manas Bhawan in Phool Bagh, Gwalior, offering prayers on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

He wished for the progress of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "I wish that our values and principles prevail and our state and the country keep moving forward. May the country also progress spiritually."

On the Gyanvapi mosque row, the Civil Aviation Minister said when invaders plundered Varanasi, empresses Ahilya Bai Holkar and Baiza Bai preserved Kashi.

"The beautification of the Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai where the 'shivling' is kept. In the establishment of Kashi, Ahilya Bai Holkar played a very important role. The Marathas have an umbilical cord with Hinduism. The community has been known to preserve the Hindu faith since the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.