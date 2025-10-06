Monday, October 06, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the floods and landslides

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre has not provided funds for flood relief measures. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the floods and the ensuing destruction in north Bengal man-made, and blamed the DVC for "unrestricted" release of water, resulting in overflowing rivers in the southern parts of the state.

Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the floods and landslides, besides offering a job of home guard to one member of the bereaved families.

We have so far received reports of 23 people who have died in the north Bengal floods. The region received over 300 mm of rainfall, sustaining for over 12 hours on Saturday night and early Sunday, she said.

 

The CM was talking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Bagdogra to oversee relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas of north Bengal.

Incessant rainfall in the upper reaches of the state over the last 48 hours have led to widespread flooding in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduars and Cooch Behar, officials said.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Darjeeling landslide: Over 40 villagers in relief camp; CM to visit today

kolkata Rains, Rains

Kolkata rains: 7 dead, over 30 flights cancelled amid heavy downpour

GST 2.0: BJP leaders celebrate, opposition alleges ‘undue credit’

GST 2.0: BJP leaders celebrate, opposition alleges 'undue credit'

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata condemns Nepal violence, mourns Ex-PM's wife, urges restraint

The Nagrakata area of the Dooars and the Mirik region in Darjeeling are the worst affected on account of landslides and residential properties getting washed away, they said.

The DVC is releasing water as per its wish. The lack of desiltation of Maithon and Panchet reservoirs has significantly reduced its water retention capacity. The DVC is doing this to save Jharkhand from flooding, and Bengal is bearing the brunt, Banerjee alleged.

She said that the state government has arranged 45 buses to bring back stranded tourists from the flood-hit regions of North Bengal.

Banerjee also alleged that the Centre has not provided funds for flood relief measures, and the state government was somehow managing the situation on its own.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP dispatches 100,000 letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

Congress, Congress flag

Congress seeks MP health minister's removal over 14 children's death

a

VK Malhotra: A lifetime devoted to nation, ideology and public service

NDA Bihar

In Bihar Assembly poll rush, politics of plenty meets fragile financespremium

Congress, Congress flag

Modi govt promoting wealth concentration, attacking democracy's soul: Cong

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon