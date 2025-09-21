Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Without naming the Prime Minister, Bannerjee said, We are losing ₹20,000 crore as revenue, but we are happy about the lowering of GST

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a GST savings festival will begin from the first day of Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Centre was taking undue credit for lowering GST rates, though the move was initiated by the state.

Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, said a GST savings festival will begin from the first day of Navratri' on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people.

Without naming the Prime Minister, Bannerjee said, We are losing Rs 20,000 crore as revenue, but we are happy about the lowering of GST. But why are you (Modi) claiming credit for it? We had sought a lowered GST. It was our suggestion at the GST Council meeting with the Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish govt unveils schemes before polls; Oppn calls them INDIA bloc copy

PM Modi

GST 2.0 is 'bachat utsav' for citizens, will boost India's growth: PM Modi

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP govt failed to shield India from arbitrary tariffs, visa fees: Akhilesh

Noida Airport

Noida Airport to begin operations after Diwali; foreign airlines in talks

Dharmendra Pradhan

Centre not imposing any language on any State: Dharmendra Pradhan

Topics : Mamata Banerjee GST central government TMC BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon