Biden's team says India has not allowed media questions after meet: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that US President Joe Biden's team has said that despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meeting here.

President Biden is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

"President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

"President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," Ramesh said.

Soon after his arrival this evening, Biden held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at his residence.

Biden and many other dignitaries from across the world are in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. India currently holds the presidency of G20.

Also Read Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters Public turned against BJP: Samajwadi Party MP after party wins Ghosi bypoll AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls India facing threat to secularism, PM going against Constitution: TN CM Bru migrants urge EC to retain voters' names in Mizoram electoral list Chhattisgarh election: Congress to hold meeting on list of candidates today