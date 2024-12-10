Business Standard
Home / Politics / Big cos creating monopoly to drive small shopkeepers out: Rahul Gandhi

Big cos creating monopoly to drive small shopkeepers out: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi posted a video on his social media handles on his recent visit to a 'kirana store' in Delhi's Bhogal to learn about the issues being faced by such small business owners

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi said that crores of jobs were being taken away for the benefit of big companies. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said "big companies are creating a monopoly" to drive small shopkeepers out of business and asserted that he is talking about strengthening such small businesses as they are holding the country's economy together.

Gandhi posted a video on his social media handles on his recent visit to a 'kirana store' in Delhi's Bhogal to learn about the issues being faced by such small business owners.

"There are about 1.3 crore grocery shops in the country. And about 15 to 20 crore families are directly or indirectly dependent on these shops. Recently, I visited one such shop in Bhogal, Delhi and talked to the shopkeepers, workers and some customers there," he said in the post accompanying the video.

 

"The shop owners told me that they are under a lot of pressure since the arrival of quick commerce companies. Big companies are creating a monopoly so that small shopkeepers can be put out of business," the former Congress chief said.

Goods and Services Tax has increased their problems even more and now they have to pay excessive tax, he added.

"A large number of workers get jobs in this network of grocery shops. Such networks and small businesses are holding our country's economy together. That is why I am constantly talking about strengthening them," Gandhi asserted.

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Govt not allowing LS to function as part of a strategy: Priyanka Gandhi

Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad's 'ogle women' remark about CM Nitish Kumar sparks outrage

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Govt not allowing discussion on plight of Hindus in Bangladesh: Sena (UBT)

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Congress flag

People are being sidelined in Congress party: Chandy Oommen

In the video, Gandhi can be seen interacting with shopkeepers and listening to their problems. He also interacted with customers and asked about their mindset.

Gandhi told them that the small shopkeepers were "shock absorbers and job creators".

He said crores of jobs were being taken away for the benefit of big companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

US court to decide whether Google's advertising tech constitutes a monopoly

Google Chrome

US justice department seeks Google Chrome's sale to restrict monopoly

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Google's Chrome worth up to $20 billion if judge orders business sale

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) during a press conference in Mumbai

Ex Sebi chief to head panel on ending monopolies in gas transmission

google, google logo

Google antitrust trial: Documents say one thing, witnesses something else

Topics : Rahul Gandhi monopolies Adani Modi govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon