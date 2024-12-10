Govt not allowing discussion on plight of Hindus in Bangladesh: Sena (UBT)

Business Standard
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday afternoon amid uproarious scenes as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the George Soros and Adani issues

File Photo: PTI

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Union government of not allowing a discussion in Parliament on the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The saffron party's Hindutva is "politically transactional, selfish and hypocritical," it said. The BJP's espousal of Hindutva is restricted to creating fear in the minds of the Hindus by raising slogans such as 'Batenge to Katenge' (divided we perish) and talking about the Uniform Civil Code and amendment to the Waqf Board Act, said the editorial.  "A discussion on atrocities on Hindus is not allowed in Parliament and the proceedings are being stalled by the BJP over George Soros," it claimed. Incidents of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh after the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina goverment do not make the BJP uncomfortable, Saamana alleged, adding that as the BJP is not contesting polls in the neighbouring country, it is not bothered about the Hindus there.

 

Hindu outfits are organising demonstrations in West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra over the situation in Bangladesh, but leaders of the BJP or its allied organisations are nowhere to be seen in these protests, the editorial claimed. For the saffron party, issues like the Sambhal mosque and Ajmer Sharif dargah were more important, it said. The Sena (UBT) has been raising the Bangladesh issue in Maharashtra, the editorial added.

Those who claim that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party faced defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections because it abandoned Hindutva ideology should ask themselves what they did for the Hindus in Bangladesh, Saamana said. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Tuesday afternoon amid uproarious scenes as members of treasury and opposition benches traded charges on the George Soros and Adani issues.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

