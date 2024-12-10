Business Standard
Lalu Prasad's 'ogle women' remark about CM Nitish Kumar sparks outrage

BJP and JD(U) leaders have called RJD President Lalu Prasad's remark offensive and derogatory to women, as well as an insult to Bihar's dignity

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad faced strong criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) over his controversial remark about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' planned for later this month.
 
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Lalu Prasad mocked Kumar’s initiative, claiming the chief minister was embarking on the tour to "ogle at women" (nayan sekne ja rahe hain). The BJP and JD(U) called out Lalu Prasad for his remark, deeming it offensive and derogatory towards women, as well as an insult to Bihar’s dignity.
 

'He has a sick mind'

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed outrage, saying, “We knew Lalu ji is physically unwell, but his remarks show he has a sick mind.”
 
 
Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal echoed similar sentiments, adding, “Lalu ji’s comment reflects his mentality. It is an insult to women, and we will not tolerate such statements.”
 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh called the remark "disgusting," exclaiming, “Only Lalu Prasad can stoop so low. His life has been full of selfishness and taint.”
 
JD(U) leaders also hit back strongly. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Lalu ji, you should focus your eyes on your own party and Congress. When you were in jail, your body was imprisoned in Hotwar (jail), and your mind in Charwaha Vidyalaya (cattle grazers’ school).”
 
Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary condemned the remark as an "attack on Bihar's dignity," pointing out that Prasad has seven daughters and numerous women leaders in his party. “Using such language is a sign of political bankruptcy. He should apologise to the women of the country,” Chaudhary said.

JD(U) MP and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan dismissed Prasad’s mockery, asserting, “Nitish Kumar doesn’t need validation from Lalu Yadav. The two are incomparable.”
 

Mahila Samvad Yatra

Nitish Kumar will set out on his Mahila Samvad Yatra from December 15. This initiative aims to directly interact with women across Bihar, assessing their concerns and reviewing government initiatives. This effort is part of Kumar’s Saat Nischay programme, which focuses on development and social welfare, particularly for women.
 
Women-focused initiatives have been at the centre of several parties' election campaigns. Parties have promised anything from monthly stipend, education initiatives, to healthcare and free transport to sway women voters during both state and national elections.
 
(With agency inputs)

