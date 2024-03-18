Sensex (    %)
                             
Biju Janata Dal largest recipient of non-metro electoral bond issuances

The BJD received a total of Rs 944.5 crore. This includes Rs 213.5 crore in 2018-19, Rs 50.5 crore in 2019-20, and Rs 67 crore in 2020-21

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.
BJD chief Naveen Patnaik

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Among parties that have their base in places other than major cities, Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, with over Rs 944.5 crore.

Bonds worth more than Rs 1,100 crore have been issued in places apart from big cities.

Smaller towns and cities that have seen bond issuances and redemptions include Gangtok and Badami Bagh (near Srinagar), apart from Bhubaneswar.


First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

