BJP breaks govt in states while talking about stability: Sharad Pawar

You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states, Pawar said, addressing a public rally in Beed town of Maharashtra.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in various states, even as the ruling party spoke of providing a stable government.
You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states, Pawar said, addressing a public rally in Beed town of Maharashtra. Pawar also said PM Narendra Modi is following in the footsteps of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by including a mi punha yein' (I'll come back again) element in his Independence Day speech. Fadnavis did not return as CM, but came back at a lower position. One wonders what will he (Modi) return as, he said.

