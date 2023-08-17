Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

The 20-member delegation will include three constitutional authorities and 17 officials and will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar

The team will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Mizoram on August 29, given the Assembly elections later this year, officials said on Wednesday. The team will include three constitutional authorities and 17 officials and will be led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. 

They said the schedule for the assembly polls is expected to be announced in October.

Meanwhile, a meeting was convened by the state's Chief Secretary Renu Sharma on Wednesday to discuss preparations ahead of the visit of the 20-member EC delegation. Mizoram's director general of police, general administration department commissioner and secretary, secretary to the governor, secretary of the information and public relations department and other officials from the election departments attended the meeting. Security arrangements for the EC delegation were discussed during the meeting.

 Preparations for 2023 Mizoram Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) has started early preparations for the elections to the 40-member state legislature. 

On August 4, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas visited different districts to oversee preparations for the forthcoming elections. An official stated that many districts have set up electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration centres.

Also Read

Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA

Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Mizoram polls 2023: Who is Zoramthanga? A look at the rebel-turned-leader

Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Wanted to be in Opposition to discuss Manipur violence: MP Vanlalvena

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

Mizoram polls 2023: Who is Zoramthanga? A look at the rebel-turned-leader

NDA partner Mizoram's MNF to back oppn's no-confidence motion in Parliament


The official said that senior police officials of various districts have also conducted meetings on vulnerability mapping and critical polling stations within their respective districts. The state government has transferred state civil service and police officers considering the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), has announced the party candidates for Hachhek and Serchhip assembly constituencies. In contrast, the Congress also announced its candidates to contest the polls in Hnahthial, Siaha, and Serchhip assembly seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has officially announced 39 candidates for the state elections.

Mizoram is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, MNF bagged 26 in the 40-seat assembly house. Congress could win only five seats, three less than the independent candidates owing allegiance to the ZPM.

(With inputs from agencies)
Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Elections Election Commission BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon