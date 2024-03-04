Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP chief Nadda quits RS seat from Himachal after election from Gujarat

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh.

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Officials said Nadda resigned from his Himachal Pradesh seat after being elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.
"...his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," a Parliament bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

