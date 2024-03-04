Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TMC urges EC to ensure central agencies do not impede electoral process

The Trinamool Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to ensure that central agencies must not impede the electoral process.

Election Commission

The party demanded that Lok Sabha polls to the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal be conducted in a single day and not in phases | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trinamool Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission to ensure that central agencies must not impede the electoral process.
The TMC delegation also appealed to the commission to make sure that "central forces are not pressurised by the BJP".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Terming BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari as a "habitual offender", the TMC asked EC members to "keep a close watch" on him.
The party demanded that Lok Sabha polls to the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal be conducted in a single day and not in phases.
The party delegation, which met the full bench of EC here, said that the commission should accept 11 voter IDs on the polling day.
The EC bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, which is in the state, held meetings with representatives of political parties during the day.
The EC team will also hold parleys with district magistrates, superintendents of police and other officials of the state government, an official said.
It will also meet Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab, Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and DGP Rajeev Kumar, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on electoral bonds scheme today

SC says electoral bonds unconstitutional, asks SBI to submit all details

BJP demands deployment of CAPF only in Bengal during Lok Sabha polls

PM Modi's grand 10-day tour ahead of Lok Sabha elections: All details

INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP President J P Nadda to arrive on Monday for two-day visit to Karnataka

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha

Topics : All India Trinamool Congress CBI Enforcement Directorate Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon