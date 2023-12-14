Sensex (1.42%)
70574.59 + 989.99
Nifty (1.35%)
21208.85 + 282.50
Nifty Midcap (1.29%)
45528.85 + 581.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.11%)
6889.40 + 75.65
Nifty Bank (1.66%)
47876.15 + 783.90
Heatmap

BJP divided J-K for cronies, used brute majority to rob its people: PDP

The PDP said Kashmir is grieving after the verdict of the Supreme Court on abrogation of Article 370

BJP

The party quoted Arab poet Ansar Yawar to indicate that it did not have much hope from the BJP government at the Centre

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP divided the land and resources of Jammu and Kashmir for the benefit of its "cronies" and used brute majority in Parliament to pass laws that disempower the region's people, the Peoples Democratic Party said in its periodical.
"Other than dividing up our land and resources for their cronies and using their brute majority in the Parliament to airdrop laws to disempower our people, what has BJP done for us?" the PDP asked in its monthly newsletter SPEAK UP.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PDP said Kashmir is grieving after the verdict of the Supreme Court on abrogation of Article 370.
Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Parliament on "blunders" of Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of Kashmir, the party said Kashmir had acceded to India because of the country's first prime minister.
"On a bright sunny day in New Delhi, HM Amit Shah found himself mourning the loss of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Instead of ruminating over Jawaharlal Nehru's 'blunders,' the BJP needs to ask themselves what they have done for Indian Kashmir since they came to power in 2014.
"Perhaps, they regret losing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir because they couldn't treat it like the spoils of war. A quick lesson in history would tell them that it is because of Jawaharlal Nehru that Kashmir acceded to India," the party said in the English language periodical.
The party quoted Arab poet Ansar Yawar to indicate that it did not have much hope from the BJP government at the Centre.
"Expecting a solution from those who created the web is like a bug asking the spider for its freedom, not realizing the purpose of the web," it added.
The PDP also alleged that the extraction of lithium in Jammu and Kashmir will result in damage to ecology of the regions without any economic benefits for the locals.
"As Indian companies gear up to bid for the treasure trove of Kashmir's Lithium mines, a feeling of doom has gripped the region. If mining contracts are given to outsiders, limitless mining will inevitably damage the ecology and economy, but not before displacing local populations.

Also Read

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Earlier it was focused only on Jawaharlal Nehru: Sushil Modi slams Congress

Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

Where did Nehru unfurl Tricolour on August 15, 1947? It wasn't the Red Fort

Trying to destroy history: Raut after Centre renames Nehru Memorial Museum

Security breach: Cong stages protest against BJP MP Simha demanding arrest

Parliament security breach: Opposition demands statement from Amit Shah

Parl security breach: Opposition demands discussion on issue in both houses

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over security breach

BJP IT cell trying to divert attention from parl security breach: Congress

"The extraction of Lithium not only contaminates fresh water sources, but its harmful toxins also leach into fertile lands, making them unsuitable for agriculture. And after causing all this damage, the economic benefits will go to outsiders," the party said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Parliament Jammu and Kashmir Law

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon