Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over security breach

Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday were adjourned till 2 pm following vociferous protests by Opposition members demanding a statement from the government on the security breach in the House.

Speaker Om Birla said the responsibility of the security matters of the Lok Sabha is with the House's secretariat.

However, the Opposition members continued with their demand for a statement from the government.

As the protests continued, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

At least two questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour which went on for about 15 minutes.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.