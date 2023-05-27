BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

Amidst the ongoing row over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament House building, the BJP has embarked on 'Mission Lok Sabha' to score a hat-trick in 2024 by highlighting the Narendra Modi government's achievements during the last nine years.

While on one hand, the saffron party has prepared a "mega" plan to take the achievements of its nine-year tenure to the masses, on the other hand, to create a rift in the opposition unity, the party will also highlight the need for strong leadership across the country.

Clearly, the BJP will once again raise the question of 'Modi versus Who' before the voters.

The party will reach out to the masses to deliver the message that on one side "there is the strong, powerful and popular face of Narendra Modi who is the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, while who is on the other side? What face does the opposition have in comparison to Modi? Whom they want to make the Prime Minister of the country?"

Speaking during a programme organised on Friday to mark the nine-year of the Modi government, BJP National President J.P. Nadda also indirectly raised the question of who is against Prime Minister Modi, saying that during the last nine years, the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has seen a "strong and powerful decision making government".

Amidst the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a common front, the BJP has once again started raising the issue of an absolute majority.

Prime Minister Modi, who returned to India after a foreign trip, while addressing BJP leaders and workers at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday said, "I glorify my nation before the world not with any hesitation, but with confidence and pride."

"The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority... When I talk, the world doesn't only believe in me but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent," he added

Modi government's schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Awas Yojana, Izzat Ghar Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana are proving game changers for the party.

Similarly, with decisions such as the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya; reconstruction work in Kashi, Ujjain and Kedarnath; abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir; and now installing the holy Sengol belonging to Tamil Nadu in the new Parliament House, the party believes that it has increased the popularity of the Modi government across the country.

Besides this, the BJP has also prepared a complete account of the nine-year tenure of the Modi government. In terms of figures, the BJP has prepared a comparative account of the achievements made during the work of the Modi government and the previous governments, and by keeping this comparison in front of the people, efforts will be made to prove that the Modi government has done incredible work.

The same was visible on Friday when the BJP tried to explain with the help of figures "how false the allegations of the Congress are". Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that India's economy was in the "Fragile Five" under Manmohan Singh-led Congress government and in the nine years of Prime Minister Modi, India's economy is in the "Top Five" of the world.

"Today Indian economy has even gone ahead of the UK. Today the country's economy has crossed $3.5 trillion. India's foreign exchange reserves are more than 50 lakh crores. In 2022-23, India exported goods worth more than Rs 36 lakh crore, whereas in 2014 only Rs 19.05 lakh crore was exported. India's annual retail inflation is 4.7 per cent in April 2023 and wholesale inflation is minus 0.92 per cent while inflation is much higher in many countries like the US, Germany, France, Australia," Prasad asserted.

"There has been an increase of more than one and a half times in the MSP on almost all the crops. The MSP of paddy was Rs 1,360 per quintal in 2013-14 and today it is Rs 2,040 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP of wheat has also increased. Jowar was Rs 1,530 per quintal in 2013-14 and has become Rs 2,930. The MSP on Bajra was Rs 1,250 in 2013-14 and today it has increased to Rs 2,350. The MSP on Tur Dal (Arhar) was Rs 4,350 in 2013-14 and it has increased to Rs 6,650," the BJP leader added.

He further said that the country's Defence exports have reached Rs 16,000 crore. "India has become the second largest mobile handset manufacturer in the world. In 2022-23, mobile phones worth about Rs 90,000 crore were exported from the country."

"Due to the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the 'Make in India' initiative is a continuous boost. Now, Apple stores are also opening in India. In 2014, 78 per cent of the mobile phones used in the country came from abroad and today 99 per cent of them are 'Made in India'," he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the country received revenue of Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April from GST, which is the highest ever. Through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), in 2022-23, an amount of about Rs 6.68 lakh crore under 312 different schemes was sent directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Due to this, about Rs 2.53 lakh crore was saved, which was earlier used to be siphoned off by the middlemen.

"India's fintech market which was $50 billion in 2021 will grow to $150 billion by 2025. Digital payment has touched $10 billion in the country. For the first time in the country, two indigenous vaccines, developed to prevent Covid, were sent to more than 100 countries. Besides this, more than 220 crore corona vaccine doses have been administered to 130 crore people of the country."

From hospital to airport, from highway to waterway, from education to industry, BJP has prepared comparative study analysis of data in almost every field, which is being spread through rallies, meetings, conferences, personal contact campaigns, even on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

