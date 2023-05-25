close

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP national president JP Nadda welcomed PM Narendra Modi on his arrival to India after concluding his three-nation visit and said that the world appreciates PM Modi's "governance model".

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday morning welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival to India after concluding his three-nation visit and said that the world appreciates PM Modi's "governance model".

"The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden asked for your autograph, this shows how the world is seeing India under your leadership," said Nadda.

"The way the PM of Papua New Guinea touched your feet, shows how much respect you have there. The people of India feel proud when they see that our Prime Minister is being welcomed like this," he said.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi arrived at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi was garlanded by BJP National President JP Nadda and party members on his arrival at the airport.

Nadda reached Delhi's Palam airport early on Thursday morning to welcome PM Modi on his arrival to India post concluding his three-nation visit.

The BJP National President was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi MP Ramesh Vidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, and Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI, BJP workers said, "People are here to welcome PM Modi as he has made us and the whole nation proud."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for the hospitality during his Sydney visit, one which will "boost the friendship between Australia and India," and noted that the two leaders will keep working towards a "vibrant India-Australia friendship," which is also in the "interest of global good."

During his three-day visit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also addressed a historic community programme. He also met several business leaders and eminent Australians.

Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special "Modi Airways" to attend PM Modi's address in Australia.

At the community event, Australian PM Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss."

As his Australia visit comes to an end, PM Modi tweeted, "From productive talks with PM @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life, it's been an important visit which will boost the friendship between Australia and India."

During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

PM Modi's visit holds importance in many respects. Historically, it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation of what could possibly be one of the most significant bilateral partnerships of India in the context of the Indo-Pacific, as per Global Order.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Earlier, he visited Japan where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

