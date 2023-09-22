BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over his remarks against Danish Ali

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission's success.
BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words.
Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.
Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.
The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.
Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.
Also Read
UP Congress leader booked for his objectionable remarks on PM Modi
Oppn seeks action against Bidhuri over communal remarks against Danish Ali
Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement
BJP legislators protest near Kejriwal's residence over power tariff hike
Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past: EAM Jaishankar
HD Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as Janta Dal(S) joins hands with BJP
Refer BJP MP's remark matter to privileges panel: Danish Ali to LS Speaker
Andhra Assembly speaker suspends 5 TDP MLAs for day amid uproarious scenes
AAP to go it alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, says Anurag Dhanda
SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi, A Raja, TN govt over Sanatan remark
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)