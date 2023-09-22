BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over his remarks against Danish Ali

The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission's success.

BJP sources said the party has sought a reply from the South Delhi MP for his use of unparliamentary words.

Bidhuri had used derogatory words against Ali while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla later expunged those words.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks.

The video of Bidhuri's controversial references to the Muslim MP have gone viral with opposition parties demanding strict action against him, including suspension from the House.

Speaker Birla has cautioned him and warned of strict action if such an offence is repeated.

Also Read UP Congress leader booked for his objectionable remarks on PM Modi Oppn seeks action against Bidhuri over communal remarks against Danish Ali Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement BJP legislators protest near Kejriwal's residence over power tariff hike Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past: EAM Jaishankar HD Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda as Janta Dal(S) joins hands with BJP Refer BJP MP's remark matter to privileges panel: Danish Ali to LS Speaker Andhra Assembly speaker suspends 5 TDP MLAs for day amid uproarious scenes AAP to go it alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, says Anurag Dhanda SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi, A Raja, TN govt over Sanatan remark