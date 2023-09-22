Refer BJP MP's remark matter to privileges panel: Danish Ali to LS Speaker

BSP MP Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, demanding that the matter of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee.

Ali sought an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"I write to you with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Mr Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on 'Chandrayan success'. During the course of his speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha," Ali said in his letter to Birla.

The BSP MP listed the objectionable words used by Bidhuri against him in the letter.

"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in the new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament," Ali said.

"I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and report," the BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said.

"This is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," he said.

The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.

Taking "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.