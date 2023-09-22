close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Refer BJP MP's remark matter to privileges panel: Danish Ali to LS Speaker

MP Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at MP Danish Ali night during a discussion in Lok Sabha on success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BSP MP Danish Ali wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, demanding that the matter of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's use of abusive language on the floor of the House be referred to the privileges committee.
Ali sought an immediate inquiry into the matter.
Bidhuri made certain objectionable remarks targeted at Ali on Thursday night during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
"I write to you with deep anguish regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by an MP of the BJP Mr Ramesh Bidhuri during the discussion on 'Chandrayan success'. During the course of his speech, he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha," Ali said in his letter to Birla.
The BSP MP listed the objectionable words used by Bidhuri against him in the letter.
"This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in the new parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament," Ali said.

Also Read

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Andhra Assembly speaker suspends 5 TDP MLAs for day amid uproarious scenes

AAP to go it alone in 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, says Anurag Dhanda

SC issues notice to Udhayanidhi, A Raja, TN govt over Sanatan remark

Oppn seeks action against Bidhuri over communal remarks against Danish Ali

SC to hear plea seeking FIR against minister Stalin for anti-Sanatan remark

"I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and report," the BSP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha said.
"This is the only way out to discipline an experienced member so that the atmosphere of our country is not vitiated any further. I request your good self to kindly order an inquiry into the matter," he said.
The said remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh immediately expressed regret for Bidhuri's behaviour in the House.
Taking "serious note" of Bidhuri's remarks, Birla warned the Lok Sabha member from South Delhi of "strict action" if such behaviour was repeated in the future, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Member of Parliament BSP BJP

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon