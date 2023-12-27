Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

The BJP's decision came on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes

BJP

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party has removed its West Bengal leader, Anupam Hazra, from the post of National Secretary with immediate effect.
"As per the instructions of Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, Anupam Hazra is relieved from the post of National Secretary. This should be followed with immediate effect," said BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh in a letter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP's decision came on a day when BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in Kolkata for a host of political programmes.
Shah and Nadda held organisational meetings in Kolkata on Tuesday with the West Bengal party's core members to chalk out strategies for the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
After the meeting, Amit Shah said that the people of Bengal trust PM Modi and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats.
"Today, along with National President Shri @JPNadda Ji held a meeting of the@BJP4Bengal core group in Kolkata and discussed the strategies for the upcoming election. The people of Bengal trust PM Modi Ji and are all set to bless the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 35 seats," he said in a post on X.
There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In 2019, the Trinamool Congress won 22 seats but faced stiff competition from the BJP, which won 18 seats. The remaining two seats went to Congress.

Also Read

Anupam Kher plays Tagore in his next project, movie sparks controversy

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

Police confirmed 10 deaths in panchayat poll-related violence: Bengal SEC

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

It's our time : Anupam Mittal's invitation to ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury turns down Ayodhya Ram Temple invite

Vadra 'stayed' at London property which is proceeds of crime in a case: ED

AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

Day after Nitish's assurance, rumours swirl around JD(U) prez's resignation

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : West Bengal BJP MLAs BJP Politics in India Political Leaders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon