AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting

Congress

In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, party general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.
"The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the MP Congress working committee. The district in-charges and joint in-charges will continue to work till the next directive," Singh told reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders.
Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting.
The move comes against the backdrop of the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections wherein the BJP retained power by winning 163 seats while Congress' tally came down to 66 in the 230-member House.
In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

