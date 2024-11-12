Business Standard
Home / Politics / BRS' Rama Rao meets Khattar, alleges corruption in tenders related to AMRUT

BRS' Rama Rao meets Khattar, alleges corruption in tenders related to AMRUT

Rama Rao met Khattar in Delhi and presented his complaint

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and submitted a letter alleging corruption involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's family in tenders related to AMRUT scheme.

Rama Rao met Khattar in Delhi and presented his complaint, the BRS said here Monday night.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that Rama Rao's Delhi trip was actually aimed at seeking the help of "Delhi bigwigs" as the BRS leader feels that the state government's request to lodge an FIR against him is expected to get the governor's nod soon.

 

The Telangana government had written to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime with regard to conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad.

Rama Rao, who is an MLA now, was municipal administration minister in the BRS government.

Topics : Manohar Lal Khattar K T Rama Rao AMRUT

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

