Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Centre accords highest category of Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

Centre accords highest category of Z plus security cover to Sharad Pawar

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday accorded the highest category of armed VIP security cover -- Z plus -- to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar, official sources said.
The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to extend the cover to the 83-year-old former chief minister of Maharashtra. A team of 55 armed CRPF personnel has been earmarked for the task.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A threat assessment review by central agencies has recommended a strong security cover to Pawar. The Centre has accorded him a Z plus cover to be protected by the CRPF VIP security wing, the sources said.
A CRPF team is already in Maharashtra to take up the task, they said.
The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Pawar slams PM's 'one nation, one election' pitch during I-Day speech

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MVA meet: Thackeray bats for announcing CM face first; Pawar, Cong silent

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Govt did not honour LoP's post during Independence Day event: Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Leading NCP huge responsibility, seat-sharing talks moving positively: Ajit

Ajit Pawar

Pawar vs Pawar: SC seeks Ajit Pawar's response in NCP faction dispute

Topics : Sharad Pawar security CRPF NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon