Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Clear Shakti bill to ensure punishment for crime against women: Deshmukh

Clear Shakti bill to ensure punishment for crime against women: Deshmukh

The bill was approved by the cabinet headed by Uddhav Thackeray and passed in the state legislature. It is pending before the Central government for approval

Anil Deshmukh

He said a Shakti Act would be sufficient to ensure the death penalty for the culprit in the Badlapur case, he said | Photo: X@AnilDeshmukhNCP

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday demanded the clearance and implementation of the Shakti bill with provisions for the death penalty for atrocities against children and women, referring to the Badlapur school incident.
Both the House of Maharashtra legislature had passed the Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Special Court & Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, three years ago when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Addressing a press conference, Deshmukh said, When I was the home minister, I had formed a 21-member committee of legislators from all parties to draft the Shakti bill on the lines of an act in Andhra Pradesh.
The bill was approved by the cabinet headed by Uddhav Thackeray and passed in the state legislature. It is pending before the Central government for approval.
The NCP (SP) leader said the committee had drafted the Shakti bill after consultations with all stakeholders.
He said a Shakti Act would be sufficient to ensure the death penalty for the culprit in the Badlapur case, he said.

More From This Section

Tejasvi Surya

Traffic scene in B'luru getting more distressing every day: Tejasvi Surya

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Why institutions like CCI remained passive as Adani built monopolies: Cong

Kiran Choudhry

RS bypoll: BJP's Haryana candidate Kiran Choudhry files nomination

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule seeks Fadnavis' resignation over Badlapur incident; slams govt

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Sikkim landslides: Cong flays govt over hydel projs set up without thought

Alleged sexual abuse of two young girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district has triggered an uproar and a slugfest between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition bloc MVA.
The ex-home minister said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the Badlapur incident should look into the reason behind the 12-13 hour delay in the registration of the FIR.
He said the SIT should also try to uncover if the delay happened because the school management is close to a BJP leader.
Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday that she had written to President Droupadi Murmu for her speedy assent to the two bills.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Susieben Shah, MSCPCR chief

Badlapur school chose cover-up over helping parents: MSCPCR chief

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Badlapur protest politically motivated; most protestors outsiders: Shinde

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro bags 'large' order for infra development in Maharashtra

gavel law cases

Court extends custody of Badlapur sexual abuse case accused till Aug 26

Badlapur protest

Internet suspended, schools shut in Badlapur after protest on sexual abuse

Topics : Maharashtra Crime against women sexual abuse

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon