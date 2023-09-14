Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.04%)
67492.52 + 25.53
Nifty (0.04%)
20077.25 + 7.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5835.55 + 67.60
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40554.65 + 309.55
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
45960.85 + 51.40
Heatmap

Chaos in Assam assembly over govt subsidy to firm linked to Himanta's wife

Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress and CPI(M) MLAs along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chaos reigned supreme at the Assam assembly on Thursday as opposition MLAs demonstrated, demanding a discussion over the allegation that a company linked to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife got Rs 10 crore as subsidy under a central scheme.
The Congress had given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the matter.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary, at the end of the Question Hour, rejected the notice stating that it was "not in order" and the issue does not merit an adjournment motion.
Refusing to accept the ruling, Congress and CPI(M) MLAs along with Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi stormed into the Well with placards, raising slogans.
As the chaos refused to subside, the speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.
On Wednesday, Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed in a social media post that the website of the Ministry of Food Processing shows the CM's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's firm Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd has received Rs 10 crore as part of credit credit-linked subsidy.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Mega Bihu programme at Tezpur

Narratives pernicious, sinister: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi

Cong to raise issue of special relief package for Himachal: Priyanka Gandhi

Govt releases session agenda, to begin with Parliament's journey discussion

Use of green energy to help industry deal with EU's carbon tax: Goyal

INDIA bloc's 1st rally in Bhopal next month; decision on seat-sharing soon

The chief minister, in multiple posts, refuted the allegation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Congress

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon