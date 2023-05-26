Chirag Paswan condemns Oppn move to boycott new Parl building inauguration

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his wishes for inauguration of the new Parliament building and condemned opposition parties for announcing boycott of the event.

"I and my party - LJP (Ram Vilas) - condemns the decision by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration of new Parliament building... The decision by opposition parties to boycott this historic moment is an attack on the democratic values and constitutional institutions," Paswan said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi.

Paswan said opposition parties have disrupted Parliament proceedings repeatedly over the last nine years.

He said his party, while being in the ruling alliance and after quitting it, has supported government's decisions take in public interest.

"I and my party support you and urge the Opposition to reconsider their stand," he added.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together on Wednesday and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also said he will not attend the inauguration.

BSP supremo Mayawati has said she will not be able to attend the event due to party work, but has also condemned the boycott of the event by opposition parties.

Around 25 political parties have confirmed their participation, mostly from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), LJP (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are among the non-NDA parties attending the event.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.