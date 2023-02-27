People in Bihar upset with the old political leadership: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President, has said that the people of Bihar are upset with the old political leadership in the state.

He also added that the people are looking towards young leaders to take the state to new heights with a fresh vision.

While speaking at a private conclave in Patna on Sunday, Paswan added that Bihar lags behind as compared to other states due to lack of visionary leadership.

"In any field, the talents are not lacking in any sector like media or medical sciences, Indian administration services or MNCs. Bihar failed to become a developed state only because the agenda was never set to achieve this," the LJP President said.

"We do not have policies for growth in education or industrial sectors. Even for agriculture, there are no food processing facilities. The leaders are busy with the age-old religion and caste to grab power. Unfortunately, no one is even talking about enhancing the qualities of these sectors. Unless youth leaders come forward with a new vision, the state will remain backward for the next 75 years," Paswan added.

He lamented that no government is working on connecting rivers that can help mitigate the impact of floods year after year.

Bihar is termed as an agrarian economy, but no government has the vision to develop proper irrigation systems or to set-up food processing units to help farmers increase the produce, process, pack and market it in other states, he said.

"Unless we don't talk about increasing per capita income, it is impossible to think about developing our state," Paswan added.

Human resource is a great asset of Bihar but the state is losing it to others. Brain drain has to be stopped, he said.

"Every family that can afford, send its children to other states for a good education. Since there is no job opportunity in Bihar, they stay away from Bihar. Ultimately they contribute to further develop the state they migrated to," he added.

He stressed on the need for a multi-pronged approach to accelerate the state's growth.

"We must work to develop infrastructure, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and the agro-industry simultaneously," Paswan said.

