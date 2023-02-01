Budget has taken care of every section of society, says Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP on Wednesday welcomed the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and said it has taken care of every section of the society.

In an exclusive video interview to PTI, the Lok Sabha MP said the government has ensured that the "economic structure" of the country remains "strong and stable", while giving relaxation to those who need it.

"I welcome the budget. Given the conditions that not only our country but the world has faced during COVID-19, I really welcome the Budget that the central government has presented," Paswan said.

"On one hand the government is making sure that the economic structure of the country remains stable and strong, yet at the same time giving relaxation to the ones who need," he said.

Paswan said the government has taken care of every section of society in the Budget.

"The kind of rebates that have been given to taxpayers in personal tax, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh... and even after that the slabs have been constructed keeping in mind how they can save money. It's giving a major relaxation to the taxpayers," he said.

"Also, the kind of expenditure that has been announced in this budget where they have announced a 10 per cent increase in it coming down to 3.3 per cent of the GDP, I think that would definitely invite more investors to the country. The kind of handholding they have extended to the MSME sector, that is one sector that provides the maximum number of employment in our country, so that is also a welcome announcement," he said.

In her Budget 2023-24 presentation, Finance Minister Sitharaman on Wednesday said a revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) with an outlay of Rs 9,000 crore will be launched from April 1.

Paswan also lauded the government for increasing the allocation for the PM Awas Yojana, as well as the announcements made regarding women empowerment.

"Having a female President, a female Finance Minister in our country, we were expecting this. This government is not only talking about women but also delivering it to them," he said.

Asked if he has any suggestions, the MP from Jamui in Bihar stressed the need for having a commission for youth of the country.

"The Budget could have focused more on the youngsters of our country. There were announcements on startups and skill education. I have been demanding for the longest time for a youth commission in our country. It is very important to take care of all the concerns regarding the youth of the country," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)