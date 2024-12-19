Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong hated Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in NCERT books: Pradhan

Cong hated Ambedkar, included his shameful cartoon in NCERT books: Pradhan

He claimed that the crocodile tears of the Congress over Ambedkar are just pretence

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday slammed the Congress, alleging it has always hated BR Ambedkar and had even included a cartoon in an NCERT textbook showing Jawaharlal Nehru "whipping" Ambedkar.

He claimed that the "crocodile tears" of the Congress over Ambedkar are just pretence.

"Suddenly the Congress has got a lot of respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar. These crocodile tears of the Congress for Babasaheb are just a pretence, there is a huge difference between their words and actions. The Congress party's hatred and contempt for Babasaheb is well known, Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

The Union Education Minister said that during the rule of the Congress-led UPA-2 government, a shameful cartoon was included in the NCERT textbook for Class 11 in 2012 in which Pandit Nehru was shown "whipping" Babasaheb Ambedkar.

 

"After strong opposition from BJP, then Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal apologised and announced to withdraw it.

"Obviously, such a shameful act cannot happen unknowingly, this cartoon filled with hatred towards Babasaheb was made public only after the approval of the royal family and the whole country knows who had control of the remote-run government at that time," Pradhan said.

More From This Section

Amit Shah

BJP MPs protest against Cong amid chaos over Shah's 'Ambedkar' remark

Waqf Parliamentary panel

JPC on Waqf Ammendment Bill to continue to hear expert opinions today

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong moves adjournment notice over Shah's alleged insult to BR Ambedkar

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Is standing up against Dr Ambedkar's insult a joke for BJP?: KC Venugopal

Congress, Congress flag

Case filed, strict action assured: Lucknow DCP on Congress worker's death

The Union education minister said, "These corrupt people who give themselves 'Bharat Ratna' have never given proper respect to Babasaheb and when the Honorable Prime Minister Modi Ji is giving a grand honour to Babasaheb Ambedkar Ji, the Congress party is unable to digest it."  "The Congress party, which makes political gains in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar, takes his name only out of compulsion, while the truth is that the entire Congress party, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, has always hated Babasaheb," added Pradhan.

A massive political row erupted on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

Competing marches by opposition and NDA MPs over the Ambedkar issue led to shoving and jostling inside Parliament House premises on Thursday with the BJP's Pratap Sarangi getting injured in the melee amid allegations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

LIVE: India gets advice on minorities; we now see what happens in other countries, says RSS chief

Rahul Gandhi, Gaurav Gogoi

BJP MPs were pushing me, stopping me from going inside Parliament: Rahul

Supriya Shrinate, Supriya, Shrinate

Cong claims Centre asked X to remove Shah's video from their platform

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

'Amit Shah is mad, he should resign', says Lalu Yadav over Ambedkar issue

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Ambedkar row: Congress leads protests, demands Amit Shah's resignation

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Congress B R Ambedkar BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon