Congress always had objections to matters of our country: Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday hit out at the Congress, saying they (Congress) always had objection to matters of the country.

Mishra made the remark in view of the Congress party raising objections over hoardings of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir put up in the state capital Bhopal.

"Congress always had objections to matters of our country. They raised objections against the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi, they raised objections against vaccines (COVID-19), our armed forces and surgical strikes. You might not have ever seen Congress raising objecting appeasement politics," Mishra said.

They (Congress) raise questions on Sanatana Dharma. It (Congress) is a part of the INDI Ghamandiya alliance (referring to the INDIA Alliance), state home minister Mishra further said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP Chief VD Sharma also slammed the Congress party for the same.

Hoardings welcoming the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were put up at various places in the state capital Bhopal on Friday. The hoardings featured the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and the prominent leaders of state BJP unit.

Reacting to the hoardings, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta on Friday said that they (BJP) had nothing left, therefore they were taking the help of Ram Mandir.

The Congress leader also said the party would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission about the hoardings in the city citing a violation of the model code of conduct.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

