Congress appoints Rajya Sabha MP Shktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief

The Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and relieved him from the charge of AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi by appointing Deepak Babariya in his place.

"The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president," said an official communication.

"The Congress President has appointed Shri Deepak Babaria as AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi with immediate effect," said another official order from the party.

Gohil.

Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor, who had resigned after the party's poor performance in the last assembly elections in Gujarat when the party reached its lowest-ever legislator tally.

The Congress also appointed MLA Varsha Gaikwad as the new president of Mumbai RCC (Regional Congress Committee). She replaces Bhai Jagtap.

Vaithilingam has replaced A V Subramanian as Puducherry PCC chief.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC/RCC presidents Shri Jagdish Thakor (Gujarat), Shri A V Subramanian (Puducherry) and Shri Bhai Jagtap (Mumbai)," another order said.