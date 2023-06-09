close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

In 18 yrs, 22k announcements of CM Chouhan remain unfulfilled, claims Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said 22,000 announcements of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last 18 years remain unfulfilled and alleged corruption had hollowed out the state

Press Trust of India Harsud (MP)
Kamal Nath

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said 22,000 announcements of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last 18 years remain unfulfilled and alleged corruption had hollowed out the state.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said Chouhan was making announcement at double speed ahead of Assembly polls, likely to be held at the end of the year. Chouhan has been chief minister of the state since November 2005, except for a brief period between December 2018 and March 2020.

"Probably, he (Chouhan) is thinking that by making announcements, all his sins will be washed away. Corruption, like termites, has eaten up the state. They (Bharatiya Janata Party government) have made the state hollow in all spheres, be it education, health, employment, law and order," Nath alleged.

MP has a debt of Rs 3.30 lakh crore and the state government was now forced to borrow just to pay interest.

The borrowings are not used for development, but to award contracts and obtaining commission on them, the senior Congress leader and former CM alleged.

Nath claimed Congress workers were being implicated in false cases and warned such pressure politics does not work for long as "the day after tomorrow (alluding to regime change) always comes".

Also Read

CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

After delivering K'taka, Cong strategist Kanugolu looks for victory in MP

Cong promises farm loan waiver in MP if elected in 2023 polls: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath trying to create negative impression about Madhya Pradesh: BJP

Religion is matter of conduct, BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Rajasthan govt's schemes not election focused, meant to serve people: CM

Congress dismisses reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party as 'rumours'

Under Modi, farm income halved, agri cost doubled: Chhattisgarh CM

Stringent action must be taken against those who defame Oppn leaders: Ajit

Cong's 'prism' of looking at history limited to Nehru-Gandhi family: MoS IT

He said Harsud town, which was displaced and is now known as Chanera, was one of the most developed places in the state 40 years ago but had since lagged in the race of development.

"It was a symbol of development and a centre for trade, but today tribals are forced to leave this place and it has become a capital of migration, corruption, malnutrition and illegal excavation in the state," Nath said of Harsud.

If voted to power, the Congress will bring a policy for welfare of displaced persons and resolve issues of land lease as well as other problems faced by them, Nath promised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Kamal Nath BJP Congress

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajasthan govt's schemes not election focused, meant to serve people: CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
2 min read

Congress dismisses reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party as 'rumours'

Congress
2 min read

Under Modi, farm income halved, agri cost doubled: Chhattisgarh CM

Bhupesh Baghel
2 min read

Most Popular

All not well with railway system, Odisha accident wake up call: CPI-M

Odisha train crash
2 min read

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
3 min read

No need for politics in Kolhapur incident, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Mumbai
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon