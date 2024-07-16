Business Standard
Congress leaders visit flood-affected areas of Assam, meet victims

After meeting the victims, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said that more than 90 people have already died and 30 lakh people are suffering due to floods

The leaders visited the Jagiroad area and it falls under the constituency of Water Minister Pijush Hazarika. | Photo: PTI

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of AICC (All India Congress Committee) and APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) visited the flood-hit areas of the Morigaon district in Assam on Monday and met the flood victims.
After meeting the victims and speaking to ANI, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "More than 90 people have already died and 30 lakh people are suffering due to floods. The government is not doing what it should do. We visited the Jagiroad area and it falls under the constituency of Water Minister Pijush Hazarika. The villagers have been in flood for the last 15 days but they got relief for only one day."
Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "The BJP has been saying for the last 10 years that they will put in all efforts and stop the floods. We have come to this village, and 4-5 feet of water has accumulated here. The people are not provided clean water or required food materials. The government is not interested in the plight of the people. 30 lakh people are affected and 70 people have died. Who is responsible for this? The Congress party will take this issue to the Vidhan Sabha and the Parliament."
 
Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation in the state.

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with the death toll rising to more than 90 as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). More than 5 lakh people across 18 districts are reeling under the deluge, with Assam's Cachar being the worst-hit district.
The flood-affected districts in Assam include Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Sivasagar.On the other hand, 1,342 villages under 52 revenue circles are still underwater, and the flood waters submerged 25367.61 hectares of crop area in Assam.
The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri, while the Burhidihing River is flowing above the danger level mark at Chenimari (Knhowang), Disang River at Nanglamuraghat. Over 58,000 people are still taking shelter in 172 relief camps and distribution centres in 13 districts. 283712 domestic animals were also affected by the deluge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

