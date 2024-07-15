Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rebel Akali leaders launch campaign aimed at strengthening outfit

The rebel Akali leaders on Monday appointed former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala as the platform's convener

Shiromani Akali Dal

A section of the senior party leaders last month had revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding that he should step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rebel Akali leaders on Monday launched a 'Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar' aimed to "strengthen and uplift" the 103-year-old outfit while asserting that the party's present situation under the current leadership indicates that its "existence was in danger".
A section of the senior party leaders last month had revolted against SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, demanding that he should step down as the party chief following its debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Punjab.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Among the prominent leaders who raised a banner of revolt included former MP Chandumajra, former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala, former ministers Sikandar Singh Maluka, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Surjit Singh Rakhra, and party leader Sucha Singh Chhotepur.
The rebel Akali leaders on Monday appointed former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala as the platform's convener.
"We are going to start 'Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar'. We request all Punjabis and 'pro-panth' people to support us in this movement," said Wadala while addressing the media here after the meeting.
"We want to uplift and strengthen the Akali Dal. We want to see the party strong. It seems that the existence of the Akali Dal is in danger with the kind of present situation the party is in today," he asserted.
Targeting Badal for bringing "corporate culture" in the SAD, Wadal said people rejected the same and drifted away from the outfit.

More From This Section

Delhi University

DU sets up 4-member panel to probe vandalism at DUSU office; FIR registered

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar; discuss Maratha quota, OBC issues

Jairam Ramesh

Bihar CM should 'strike', he's in position to get it done, says Congress

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN CM condemns K'taka for not releasing Cauvery water, calls all-party meet

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

SC extends stay on notices issued by LS privileges panel to WB officials

Wadala said they will also connect with leaders who were expelled by the Akali Dal in the past but follow the SAD ideology and will involve them in this movement.
Wadala further said they will also observe birth anniversaries of prominent leaders who made huge contributions and made sacrifices for the party.
He took the name of former chief of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee late Gurcharan Singh Tohra whose 100th birth anniversary will be observed in September.
The death anniversary of former president of SAD Harchand Singh Longowal will be observed in August, he said.
Replying to a question, Wadala asserted that the party should have implemented the Jhunda committee report which mainly had recommended change in leadership.
Had it been implemented two years back, the situation of the party would have been different, he said.
The SAD had set up the Iqbal Singh Jhundan-led committee to analyse the reasons for its humiliating defeat in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.
Wadala said there was a "leadership crisis" in the Akali Dal and there was a vacuum in the Sikh leadership.
"We want to fill it," he said.
Asked whether the rebel leaders will go to the SAD office in Chandigarh for holding any meeting, Wadala said the party office is common for everyone.
"But we will not go there forcefully," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian farmers celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapping farm laws following a year of persistent street protests, in Singhu, Delhi, in November 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg

Centre must fulfill promises made to farmers: Akali leader Daljit Cheema

Bank of Maharashtra logo

BoM Q1 results: Net up 46.64% to Rs 1,293 cr on healthy NII growth

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services Q1 results: Net profit down 5.72% at Rs 313 crore

Lupin Pharma

Lupin divests women's health specialty biz in US to Evofem Biosciences

India-EU, India-European Union

India-EU next round of talks for trade, investment agreement likely in Sep

Topics : Akali Dal Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon