Anarchy can't be accepted in the name of religious events, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said no new tradition should be started during festivals that can hurt the sentiments of people from other religions and strict action should be taken against anarchic elements to ensure peace and harmony.

"Anarchy cannot be accepted in the name of religious events," Adityanath said at a high-level meeting on Monday evening.

"Necessary facilities should be made available to the general public during festivals so that every festival is celebrated in peace and harmony. Respect religious faith, but there should not be any incident that hurts the sentiments of people of other religions," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He directed the officials to "deal strictly with anarchic elements".

"The meeting reviewed the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and convenience of the public as well as the protection of crops and livestock during floods," the statement said.

The chief minister said that in the last few days, there have been distressing reports of loss of life and property in several areas due to floods, lightning or drowning.

"This is the time to provide assistance and compassion. Immediate support must be extended to affected families. Officers should enhance coordination to prevent further disasters. It is essential for all personnel to treat flood victims with kindness and respect," he said.

"In cases where crops have been damaged by floods, land eroded by rivers, or household goods washed away, assistance should be disbursed within 24 hours," he said.

Availability of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies injections should be ensured in all hospitals in the flood-affected areas.

"We need to make concerted efforts to address both flood and waterlogging issues. Given the potential for urban flooding, it is crucial to clean drains in these areas and ensure that pumping stations remain operational to drain water from low-lying areas,"he said.

"Additionally, alternative arrangements for generators should be put in place to support the functioning of pumping stations," he said.