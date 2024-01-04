Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress renames Rahul Gandhi-led yatra as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Jairam Ramesh said the Congress invites all INDIA bloc leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Thursday renamed the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-Mumbai yatra starting on January 14 as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will travel through 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh.
This was announced by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh after a meeting of party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at the Congress headquarters here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier it was named Bharat Nyay Yatra.
Ramesh said the Congress invites all INDIA bloc leaders to participate in this yatra and pointed out that invitations were being sent out for it.
He said the yatra of over 6,713 km will be covered in buses and on foot. It will cover 110 districts, about 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments.
Ramesh claimed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would prove to be as transformative for politics as the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir did.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

Election Commission issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti' jibe at PM

Supreme Court shows the yellow card: Rahul Gandhi back in the field

Congress renames 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'

YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila calls on Sonia Gandhi after joining Congress

BJP launches 'I'm also a karsevak, arrest me too' campaign in Karnataka

Kharge asks party workers to ensure Congress victory in Lok Sabha elections

Supply of substandard drugs in hospitals went on at behest of Kejriwal: BJP

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Politics national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon