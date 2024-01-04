YSRTP chief Y S Sharmila calls on Sonia Gandhi after joining Congress

Sensex (    %)
                        
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

After joining Congress in the run-up to this year's Lok Sabha elections, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Thursday called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence in the national capital.
Sharmila is the sister of Andhra Pradesh incumbent Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.
She merged the YSRTP with Congress in the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the event held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here today.
Addressing supporters after joining the party, Sharmila said, "Today, I'm very happy to be merging YSRTP into the Congress party. It gives me immense joy that the YSR Telangana party is going to be a part of the Indian National Congress from today."
"The Congress party is still the largest secular party of this country. Congress has always upheld the true culture of India and built our nation's foundation. It has unwaveringly served all communities uniting all sections of people in India," Sharmila said.
Speaking on her joining the grand old party, Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar said, "We want to be part of the Congress family. She will abide by the decisions of the party. It (joining Congress) will affect AP politics)".
The YSR Telangana party was founded by Sharmila in July 2021.
As per party sources, Sharmila is likely to be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge today convened a meeting of party general secretaries, state unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters here.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

