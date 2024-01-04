Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP launches 'I'm also a karsevak, arrest me too' campaign in Karnataka

Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively

BJP

BJP

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP in Karnataka on Thursday launched a campaign, 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' as it stepped up its protests in several parts of the State over the recent arrest of a Hindu activist in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation.
Leading the campaign in Bengaluru, MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar staged a sit-in demonstration near the Sadashivanagar police station, amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" by BJP workers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Holding a placard with a message 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too', Kumar said he too took part in the Rama temple agitation in 1992, for which he should also be arrested. Later, the police took him into preventive custody.
Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and C T Ravi lead the protests in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, respectively.
Srikanth Poojari , a Karsevak, was arrested by police in the north Karnataka city of Hubballi last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992.
The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress has charged the BJP with politicising the issue.
The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.
Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "The campaign 'I'm also a Karsevak, Arrest Me Too' has been launched to condemn the "anti-Ram and anti-Hindu policies" of the Congress government.
He said that thousands of people from Karnataka participated in the 1990 and 1992 "Kar Seva" in Ayodhya despite the threats of the government of that time.
He alleged that the ruling Congress in Karnataka has resorted to a strategy of intimidating Karsevaks, and Ram devotees.
Denouncing the Siddaramaiah government over the arrest, Kumar said the Hindu activist is being portrayed as a criminal but the Mangaluru cooker bomb accused is called as innocent.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Kharge asks party workers to ensure Congress victory in Lok Sabha elections

Supply of substandard drugs in hospitals went on at behest of Kejriwal: BJP

SC refuses to quash proceedings against Pawan Khera in remarks against PM

Kejriwal will cooperate if ED sends 'legal' summons, say AAP leaders

BJP files complaint against NCP leader Awhad over his remarks on Lord Ram

He alleged that the "Congress leaders are writing letters to the government to set free the accused persons of KJ Halli and DJ Halli riot cases".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Karnataka government Karnataka Assembly Karnataka elections Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon