close
Sensex (0.99%)
66162.96 + 650.57
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Could've held rally at Shivaji Park, didn't for sake of law & order: Shinde

Shiv Sena withdrew its application submitted to BMC seeking permission for a rally on Dussehra at the iconic ground in Dadar, thus avoiding a potential face-off with the rival faction led by Thackeray

Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said his party Shiv Sena could have held its Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai, but as the head of the government he decided not to go ahead with the plan for the sake of maintaining law and order. The statement came hours after the ruling Shiv Sena withdrew its application submitted to the Mumbai civic body seeking permission for a rally on Dussehra at the iconic ground in Dadar, thus avoiding a potential face-off with the rival faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which, too, wants to use the sprawling site for its programme the same day. Taking a dig at the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Thackeray, Shinde said if the Congress is "pampered" from the ground which gave a call for Hindutva, then it cannot be the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally. The Congress is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shinde-led Sena and the Shiv Sena (UBT) had both sought the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) nod for their respective Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground on October 24. "We, too, could have held a rally at Shivaji Park, but as the head of the government, I did not want to endanger law and order situation," Shinde said in a post on social media site X. He said thoughts of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray don't need Shivaji Park for their propagation.
"What is spoken is more important than who speaks. Who is going to listen to the same rant? We will take his (Bal Thackeray) ideals wherever we go," Shinde said. The BMC had received an application on August 1 from Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar and another one from the Shiv Sena (UBT) on August 7 seeking permission for their respective rally at the sprawling venue. On Tuesday afternoon, Sarvankar said the Shiv Sena's application is being withdrawn on Shinde's directive. A senior Shiv Sena leader said the move was to avoid further conflict as the battle would have again reached courts. "Thoughts and ideas propagated during Dussehra rally is more important than the venue," the leader said. The leader said the venue for the Shiv Sena rally could be in south Mumbai. Mahim MLA Sarvankar said Shinde told him both Azad Maidan and Cross Maidan in south Mumbai have been reserved for the rally. Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray started the tradition of holding his party's Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in the late 1960s, and it continued year after year.
But last year, after the Shiv Sena split, both the rival groups sought to hold their respective Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground, and the BMC denied permission to both citing law and order concerns. The matter then landed in the Bombay High Court which granted permission to the Thackeray-led Sena faction to hold its rally at Shivaji Park (on October 5, 2022). The Shinde group held its event at the MMRDA ground in the Bandra-Kurla Complex on the same day.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office

Both Shiv Sena factions seek BMC's nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Chhattisgarh polls: Election Committee meeting of Congress to be held today

Congress to announce candidates for MP polls after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Mizoram polls: Opposition does not have convincing arguments, says CM

Excise case: Court extends ED custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till Oct 13

ED takes possession of 15 'benami' assets linked to DMK MP A Raja

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Dussehra Maharashtra

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniIndian EconomyPAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon