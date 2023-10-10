close
Mizoram polls: Opposition does not have convincing arguments, says CM

Zoramthanga said that the opposition, referring to the ZPM, has failed to find reasonable arguments against the MNF

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga slammed Opposition parties in the state, particularly targeting the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), claiming that these parties could not find convincing arguments to blame the MNF government in the state.
 
Speaking at the MNF party office, Zoramthanga said that the opposition, referring to the ZPM, has failed to find reasonable arguments against the MNF. Instead, they are encouraging the people to experiment with the new political system they advocate. The chief minister added that despite their initial enthusiasm, people were no longer paying attention to the ZPM.

Responding to allegations of high state debt, the MNF chief responded that Mizoram ranked second-lowest in terms of debt among Indian states. He added that Opposition parties resorted to baseless claims due to insufficient arguments.

Addressing party workers, Health Minister R Lalthangliana said that the MNF wants people to judge the party from what it has achieved and not simply to experiment with it.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) declared that Assembly polls in Mizoram are scheduled for November 7. The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

The ruling MNF and Opposition ZPM have released the list of candidates. The MNF's candidate list includes two women and 15 new faces, and the party will compete in all 40 Assembly constituencies. Zoramthanga will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I.

The ZPM has announced the names of 39 candidates for the Assembly elections. However, the party has not fielded a candidate in the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat. In August, the ZPM in Mizoram announced it had formed an alliance with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) to contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP and Congress have not yet released the list of their candidates for the assembly polls.

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

